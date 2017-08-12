Transcript for Do we have a duty to believe all women's allegations?

women? That was the question I posed before. I like to believe all the women. But do you have to? I think we should. Do you feel there's some kind of pressure like Mika Brzezinski says I'm not sure about this one that women will turn on you. It's a very difficult process to go through when you accuse someone of something. I think we need to stand behind women. The reason that rapes and sexual assault are the least reported crimes is because women are afraid they will not be believed and they will be shamed So your answer is believe everybody. I say you have to hear them and then any accusation has to be looked into. If you've ever been on the end of a false accusation that's always damaging. All they have on Al Franken is that picture. I'm not talking specific cases. If someone has the right to say I've done something to that, I have a right to defend myself. I think everyone deserves to be heard and looked into and -- I think statistically you'll find most women do not lie about sexual the ags saussault. People have gotten it wrong. I think do you process is important. I think it is. We don't have to character slam women. There's always that argument god forbid a woman gets raped what was she wearing. Like the accused with Jodi the foster. She was a promiscuous woman in a bar and T whole point of the movie is she didn't deserve to be raped. If you're going to accuse someone, there are people that have gone down for other accusations that were proven false but their name was already dirty. Here's another GOP congressman who's losing his seat right now.

