Dylann Roof Rests Case Without Calling Witnesses in His Own Defense

Roof will be sentenced to death or life in prison at the conclusion of this federal trial.
Transcript for Dylann Roof Rests Case Without Calling Witnesses in His Own Defense
A jury in South Carolina will soon decided Dylan Ruth gets the death penalty for killing nine people inside a church in Charleston after four days of testimony in the sentencing phase. Both sides rested today including roof who chose to represented himself. 22 year old was convicted last month on 33 federal charges including hate crimes. And obstruction of religion and same jury that found him guilty will decide if he lives. Or die this.

