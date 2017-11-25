Transcript for Egypt carries out airstrikes after mosque terror attack

While some of Portland led them on when we'll half of anomalous that it had been a yes. And that's what I'm at a definitive heavy you know that can. And that is that the fumbles on the Indian idea that they be allowed that this year many say now. Levy that not a novel mechanism but lucky it didn't look at that. Leavitt doubt we need not may say now thought up that. Plummet to let them go well yeah this day that you either get minimal water and let keep that that he thought I'm also an edit had been yes. Life that them to love could lead then feed the Maggie had but on the yacht. Well that the problem will come Miette thin minute as the IQ at that editor. What the I get it that a yep. What in the lead then what the forget up. I'm also giving them. The amount bulls little boy who invent them on the one Vitale amount collectively go way yeah. A lot of golf open and the animal got that locked them keep them on football team will pay it did cut that. Back on non bulk anomalous that is headed have they yet they'll Paul bloody I lay them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.