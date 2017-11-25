-
Now Playing: More than 300 killed after mosque terror attack in Egypt
-
Now Playing: Trump condemns terror attack in Egypt, calling it 'horrible and cowardly'
-
Now Playing: Egypt carries out airstrikes after mosque terror attack
-
Now Playing: Holiday shoppers erupt in panic in London
-
Now Playing: Hundreds killed at Egyptian mosque
-
Now Playing: People flee, take cover as police respond to reports of gunfire in London
-
Now Playing: At least 235 killed in blast, shooting at Egypt mosque
-
Now Playing: Dramatic video shows woman nearly hit by a train at Australian station
-
Now Playing: Paralympian Oscar Pistorius' murder sentence more than doubled in new ruling
-
Now Playing: US Navy calls off search for 3 missing sailors 2 days after crash
-
Now Playing: Chanting for success
-
Now Playing: A soldier escapes from North Korean to South Korea
-
Now Playing: Who is Emmerson Mnangagwa?
-
Now Playing: North Korea defector
-
Now Playing: Video shows North Korean defector shot 5 times
-
Now Playing: US Navy aircraft crashes into sea near Japan
-
Now Playing: How the North Korean defector escaped across the DMZ
-
Now Playing: Dramatic video shows North Korean soldier's defection
-
Now Playing: FedEx worker killed in accident at Memphis hub