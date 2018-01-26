Transcript for Entire USA Gymnastics board to resign after being given ultimatum by U.S. Olympic Committee

New fallout for the sex abuse scandal rocking team USA gymnastics the remaining board members of USA gymnastics just announce their resignations a short while ago. And a second prominent Michigan State official is stepping down. All this part of the repercussions after team doctor Larry Nasser was sentence for molesting scores of young women. What are now fighting for justice and a clean slate for their sport. We still have to hold these organizations accountable he nights it's on the committee USA gymnastics Michigan State University they enabled this monster they. Chuck kiss I own Rask. And while Allen baseman appeared on the view nearly 700 miles away Michigan State's athletic director announced he was resigning. I'm not running away from any thing. I'm running toward something. Comfort compassion. And understanding for the survivors and our community. Larry Nasser was a doctor at Michigan State for twenty years. During that time at least eight female athletes at the school came forward to say they were molested by amp. Yet he continued to practice medicine there. In my heart of hearts I really didn't do not believe anybody here bought them later in Astor was the monster that it is. It's up for unfortunately the survivors. And no one heard a voice. So sorry for her for that 20/20 anchor Elizabeth Vargas sat down with nineteen of Napster's accusers. Show of hands how many of you seeing justice still needs to be done. To him what are they used it UC gymnastics. They've already stripped the Carolina ran show they mean status as a training centers that enough. A lot of authorities in Texas tell ABC news there is an active investigation of the famed ranch run by the husband and wife team bella and Marty parolee. US Jim has strained at the ranch and doctor Nasr worked there. The coral les have not been charged with any crime and have not been accused of knowing about the abuse. Yet they remain silent through Al Nasser sentencing. Show of hands how many if you would allow your daughter to go into gymnastics if she said that's what. On a damp. I digests. Let my daughter start. In gymnastics I held offer scary very long time. Honestly. Unless I think time that night featured otter hopefully at that time elite gymnastics will be different at least somewhat amazing and tired. Done. Audi really don't mean away at it be okay with.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.