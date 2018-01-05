Transcript for EPA whistleblower says he would still 'go through a brick wall for Trump

Speaking out against pro it. Does that mean you're speaking out against the president absolutely not. I'll say it again there's not a single person on this planet that loves respects. Quite frankly looks up to not only the president but the vice president. And I join this thing three years ago to drain the swamp to do this stuff. I took offense to. It against the president and and it was second to be and so with yes that's what is being construed I've heard rumblings in the background. But anyone that knows me anyone that was on the campaign. Knows how much I love and that I would still to this second to the state of corporate wall for the president the vice president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.