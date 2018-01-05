EPA whistleblower says he would still 'go through a brick wall for Trump

Former EPA deputy chief of staff Kevin Chmielewski tells ABC in an exclusive interview that Administrator Scott Pruitt knew the "secure phone booth" for his office would cost more than $40,000.
Speaking out against pro it. Does that mean you're speaking out against the president absolutely not. I'll say it again there's not a single person on this planet that loves respects. Quite frankly looks up to not only the president but the vice president. And I join this thing three years ago to drain the swamp to do this stuff. I took offense to. It against the president and and it was second to be and so with yes that's what is being construed I've heard rumblings in the background. But anyone that knows me anyone that was on the campaign. Knows how much I love and that I would still to this second to the state of corporate wall for the president the vice president.

