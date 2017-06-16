Escaped Georgia inmates appear in Tennessee court

The inmates were on the run from Tuesday to Thursday.
1:05 | 06/16/17

Comments
Aren't they turning homey place free again. Initiative vanishing quickly. Tiny doses than she did have a fugitive warrant this time he waived her extradition back to Georgia Tech. OK you have. We won't reset record data Goucher Georgian officials. I feel it warrants outstanding at this time. In the road. That George pick you up. It's great you understand that we've got. Beautiful heart you wave your extradition to Georgia theater awards coming sixth seeded. Let George take you have to. It's yet I'm. First you'll see you here. There are sure to become.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

