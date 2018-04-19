-
Now Playing: Woman wanted for allegedly killing husband, doppelganger captured in Texas
-
Now Playing: August 30, 2000: 'Hopkins 24/7'
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts drivers mistakenly told their licenses would be suspended
-
Now Playing: Hundreds gather to pay respects to former first lady Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre
-
Now Playing: Mom takes inspiration from 'Three Billboards' to help find her daughter's killer
-
Now Playing: Southwest offers apology, $5K, to passengers on damaged jet
-
Now Playing: Live updates on today's National School Walkout
-
Now Playing: Students across US walk out for gun reform on anniversary of Columbine massacre
-
Now Playing: Chicago students walk out of school to protest gun violence
-
Now Playing: Bus drivers fired for participating in school 'sick out'
-
Now Playing: 1 injured in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say
-
Now Playing: Catch up on today's biggest stories
-
Now Playing: Flint mayor pursuing lawsuit against Michigan over water distribution
-
Now Playing: NYC mayor announces a car-free Central Park
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Florida high school shooting escorted by authorities
-
Now Playing: First-grader is lone walkout from her school during day of national protest
-
Now Playing: Recovering addict thanks police officer who changed her life
-
Now Playing: Expelled student Kip Kinkel opens fire on school in 1998
-
Now Playing: Dad of slain kids hugged jurors after nanny trial