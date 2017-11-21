Transcript for Fallen Border Patrol agent was attacked with rocks, union says

The Border Patrol union says the agent who died in Texas this weekend. Was ambushed a union spokesman reportedly said the agent was investigating signed. A blue group and a location known for drug activity another source tells the Associated Press agent and his partner may have fallen into Colbert. Both suffered traumatic head injuries agencies from five reportedly does not remember what happened. The governor of Texas now offering a 20000 dollar reward for information on this case.

