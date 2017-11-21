Fallen Border Patrol agent was attacked with rocks, union says

Federal authorities said Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez, 36, died in West Texas while on a patrol on Sunday morning, but they declined to say how he died.
The Border Patrol union says the agent who died in Texas this weekend. Was ambushed a union spokesman reportedly said the agent was investigating signed. A blue group and a location known for drug activity another source tells the Associated Press agent and his partner may have fallen into Colbert. Both suffered traumatic head injuries agencies from five reportedly does not remember what happened. The governor of Texas now offering a 20000 dollar reward for information on this case.

