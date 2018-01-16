Transcript for Family bids goodbye as undocumented father of 2 is deported to Mexico

This is video from this morning as ice agents made sure Garcia boarded up pulling into Mexico the Stanley gathered around him with tears and hugs. Supporters holding signs saying stop separating families. For his wife Cindy says the moment didn't feel real until the ice agents stepped up to take him. That's a win. The tears she started flowing because we knew that that was going to be it. There wasn't much more than we can do. Garcia's wife Cindy says the the last thirteen years or he has been checking in with ice and working on finding a path to citizenship in total we have giving immigration over 125000. Dollars she says they're failing got some bad legal advice it sent them back and they continue to check in and apply for extensions to find that pap. We've never done anything. Without permission from immigration because any time you leave the city you have to tell them where you are count but this last time. The family checked an immigration agents told Garcia family he would have to leave on January 15 his wife Cindy says. Jorge has no criminal record not even a traffic ticket this family is devastated he's leaving behind a twelve year old son Jorge junior and fifteen year old daughter soul and. It's a nightmare. Are said to depress. They are really comprehend everything that's going and all they know is that there are dead is gone and they don't know when their currency humming.

