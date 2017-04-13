-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dies at 84
-
Now Playing: Fire officials work to rescue 24 people stuck on Six Flags roller coaster
-
Now Playing: Family of ex-teacher accused of kidnapping teen says they forgive him
-
Now Playing: Neighbor surprised they were living next to 'Cocaine Cowboy'
-
Now Playing: Ga. police investigate video allegedly showing officer kicking handcuffed man
-
Now Playing: Biology teacher uses rhymes, raps to teach
-
Now Playing: Doctor dragged off United flight needs reconstructive surgery, lawyer says
-
Now Playing: FBI's Comey: People 'confused' by bureau's actions last year
-
Now Playing: Nurse makes magical dry-erase artwork bringing cheer to his child patients
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: The best bargains on personalized products
-
Now Playing: College student thrown to ground by police says she was 'humiliated'
-
Now Playing: Carter Page speaks out about FBI scrutiny
-
Now Playing: Carter Page, former Trump campaign adviser, was under FBI scrutiny
-
Now Playing: Passenger dragged off United flight files court motion
-
Now Playing: Man charged in murder of Chicago judge
-
Now Playing: Alleged ISIS supporters arrested in Illinois
-
Now Playing: Girl narrowly escapes gunfire at barbershop
-
Now Playing: Transportation workers capture moment hillside collapses onto highway
-
Now Playing: A disturbing confrontation between a Sacramento police officer and a man accused of jaywalking
-
Now Playing: Florida police officer faces charges after shooting a man with his hands in the air