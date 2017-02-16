Transcript for FBI joins investigation into the death of missing teen girls in Indiana

Reported missing Monday did next day two young friends found dead along a rural hiking trail in Indiana. In this haunting last look at 207 PM Monday afternoon. Fourteen year old liberty German uploaded a picture of thirteen year old Abigail Williams. Walking across the train tracks over a bridge you're Delphi Indiana. A family member dropped the girls off added nature trail for a hike around 1 PM. Hours later they didn't show up at a planned pick up. Both bodies were discovered in the woods three quarters of a mile from the bridge scene on liberties snapped chat. Authorities won't reveal how the teens died but say their deaths are being investigated as homicides. On Good Morning America former FBI agent Brad Garrett said there are several possibilities it is either Brandon room. It's targeted somebody watched them walk. Down this trail. Ort somebody named a massive dragnet now focuses on this mystery man. Investigators say he was on the trail around the same time as the two teens the police zeroing in on those snapped check images which put their location. On the map it's extremely important because if you have a bad guys that happens to have a cell phone or some device that submitting a signal. He may be able to put him or her in the proximity of the two girls. This small country community sees with shock and grief has his role Indiana. Most the people that are born raised your stay here it is very uncommon where that happened a small community is now the search for answers. And for a killer on the loose right Borough ABC news Chicago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.