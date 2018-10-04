Transcript for FBI raids Trump attorney's offices as president mulls Syria response

Hey there are Rachel Scott her ABC news happy Tuesday and what a busy one it is so. Let's go ahead and bring you what to speed on all those big stories that we are following here today. Bill Cosby is back in court today for retrial. Of that sexual assault court case Lindsay is gonna have updates on the opening arguments. ABC's Jay and Juan that is going to be joining us in just a bit. All the update on the Syrian conflict and on on on that I'm not suspected chemical agent attack on civilians and an area near Damascus. And CEO of FaceBook Mark Zuckerberg and in the hot seat today he's going to be testifying before congress. Easing and his neighbors would join us or join us with what to expect. But first I want it to those surprising development that happen pretty late yesterday the FBI doing and raid on the home of president Trump's personal attorney. Aaron to Turkey joins us now live with the latest on that and here in this pretty striking right we have. The per attorney for the president of the United States the FBI doing already on his Holman has office searching for. There are certainly less invasive steps that a federal prosecutor could take Rachel but instead. Armed with a search warrant obtained by federal prosecutors in New York the FBI showed up at the home and offices and a hotel where Michael Cohen president trumps longtime personal attorney had been staying. And they were after bank records tax documents and other and other things that may relate in part. To the 130000. Dollar payment that he made to stormy Daniels in the run up. The 2016 campaign you'll remember that stormy Daniels alleged that she had an affair with Donald Trump back in 2006. And Michael Cohen had said without the president's knowledge he paid stormy Daniels 130000. Dollars and now it seems. That federal prosecutors here have taken an interest in that payment and many other things were told that led to the search warrant yesterday. And it's pretty surprising hearing me in edges it's really starting walking through kind of how this all happened. And not have anything to do with that special investigation that is happening right now with Muller's team on Russian interference between sixteen election. Well it sort of started there this all begin we're told with a referral. From Robert Mueller the special counsel and we know that he has a broad mandate to investigate a whole host of potential crimes. But during the course of that investigation he apparently. Found some potential evidence of of potential crime and and wasn't sure that it fit within his own scope. And so he brought that information to his boss the deputy attorney general. Rod Rosen Stein and it was Rosen Stein were told. That told Muller due to kick the evidence up to New York to federal prosecutors in the southern district of New York here in Manhattan. And that is who obtained the search ward. And for them to get a search warrant of a lawyer any lawyer not just the president's personal attorney. They really did have to take a number of steps that they may not have had to take in if it were any other target. But trying to go after a lawyer in this fashion is in unusual and aggressive move. And that's so where we were when the FBI agents showed up at Cohen's offices and home. Early in the morning yesterday. Well we'll have to see what comes from it ABC news's Eric tersely reporting from new Yorker radio studio. Thanks so much air in for joining us here today.

