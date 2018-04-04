Transcript for 4 feared dead after Marine helicopter crash in California

And some breaking news back here at home about our troops a US marine helicopter crash the chopper went down in this remote part of southern Californians just north of the city of plaster. Now the Marines say at super stallion helicopter like this one crashed during a training mission. The four crew members are presumed dead an investigation is underway. President chuck has declared he wants to pull troops out of Syria. He says his decision will be made quickly and that is Saudi Arabia wants Americans to stay in Syria than the saudis should pay for it. President's statement about withdrawing seemed to contradict a top military commander who spoke yesterday about the US commitment to defeating iasis in Syria.

