Transcript for Feb. 10, 1993: Arthur Ashe's funeral service

Finally this evening Arthur Ashe who died last weekend as the result of aids his funeral was held today in his hometown of Richmond Virginia Arthur Ashe spent his life fighting. First to integrate the old white world a tennis then for human rights around the world. And finally against aids a great many people were in Richman today to express their love here's ABC's success. Even in death Arthur ash brought out the best of people the best in. Family and friends politicians and preachers 6000 people at all filled Richmond's author rash recreation center. With affection and admiration. We have lost a key role. We have lost. A friend. I want to tell you that this man who is they know man for a new age. Has ushered in a new day in America and in the world by his life. Like President Clinton sent a representative. A beautiful. Black man. In beautiful white clothes. Playing and integrating a beautiful and utterly white game. His wife Jeanine and his daughter camera that listened to reached loving words. Camera. We are. Your father's most precious legacy to use that paid. In calling but in kindness. A good name in the affection of millions of people who never met you but who will do almost anything for you because of the goodness and decency of VO. But no one was more eloquent on the tennis players don't know who said that when he was a child growing up and Africa led off the ration asked for his autograph. And was given a tennis racket and a drawing. The Mike before the funeral Ashley and state in the executive mansion of the governor of Virginia. The last man to lie in state in the mansion was confederate general Stonewall Jackson when governor wilder like cash grew up. In a Richmond that was segregated. Yet. It is bidding. This is where he should beat out thousands and thousands of people. And you never met him and you doing well lined the streets waiting their turn to say goodbye. My great friend. Good bye dear friend. I love you are there. Everyone did. She asked if she news Richmond.

