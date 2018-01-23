Transcript for Feb. 3, 2013: Former Navy SEAL Chris Kyle killed by fellow veteran

We begin this evening without unfolding tragedy a former navy seal hero to members of the military. Proceeding authorities say he was targeted and killed by a fellow veteran. That seal Chris Kyle took out more US enemies and anyone ever did as a sniper he often said he preferred to think about the lives he saved by doing it. It after four tours in Iraq he returned home devoting his life to helping American troops recover from the invisible wounds of war. Tonight this young man Eddie Ralph is accused of killing him. ABC's violence is in Texas and he leads us off tonight. Former navy seal sniper Chris Kyle was such a good shot he once hit a target more than a mile away. But police say it was a bullet fired at point blank range that ended the life of the husband and father of two how much better husband and father horse killer. The 38 year old died at a place he should've felt comfortable. This gun range southwest of Dallas and detectives say he died at the hands of a young man he was trying to counsel. The suspect's mother she may have reached out to mr. Kyl to try and help her son. And we kind of have an idea that make maybe that's why they're at the range per song topped group they are the. Officers arrested this 25 year old former marine Eddie ray Ralph after a police chase Saturday night. They say Ralph turn the gun on Kyle and a friend 35 year old Chad little field. Murdering them both his family told them he was having trouble readjusting to life at home after years of war. That's something Kyle spoke about frequently. Don't have an identity. You have to learn a whole new way to a. Kyle volunteered to help vets suffering with posttraumatic stress disorder he knew the stress of combat as well as anyone. He served four deployments won seven medals of bravery and killed more than a 150 people. He was the deadliest sniper in US military history. I loved the job you know the guy's a camaraderie it came down to where I had to choose him or my wife and couldn't have both anymore because I'd already massed at a so. I chose the Fam. On the home front Kyle became a best selling author. In his autobiography American sniper he writes of shooting so many Iraqi insurgents they nicknamed in the double and placed a 20000 dollar bounty on his head. To survive all look that only to be killed here at home tonight that young marine faces two counts of capital murder one for each of the men. It was trying to help him he. David by Ellis tonight thank you.

