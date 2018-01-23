-
Now Playing: Michigan man charged with threatening to kill CNN employees
-
Now Playing: National Reading Day: Man learns to read at age 47
-
Now Playing: Massive earthquake off coast of Alaska triggers tsunami warnings
-
Now Playing: Rage rooms are the latest trend in stress relief
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors to seek death penalty against suspected Tampa serial killer
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, several wounded in shooting at high school; suspect in custody
-
Now Playing: School bus slides down icy road in Massachusetts
-
Now Playing: 2 dead, 17 wounded in shooting at Kentucky high school; suspect in custody
-
Now Playing: Dramatic video captures California sailboat rescue
-
Now Playing: Metal shard crashes through windshield, hits man in the face
-
Now Playing: What is the 'Ring of Fire'?
-
Now Playing: Feb. 3, 2013: Former Navy SEAL Chris Kyle killed by fellow veteran
-
Now Playing: Aug. 18, 1995: Rosa Parks reflects on not giving up her bus seat
-
Now Playing: 15-year-old girl shot in high school cafeteria
-
Now Playing: Therapy dog comforts victims of Larry Nassar in court
-
Now Playing: Teen victim wants long sentence for Olympic doctor
-
Now Playing: Georgia professor helps student mom
-
Now Playing: Video shows Calif. siblings after parents' arrest
-
Now Playing: Families of soldiers killed in Apache crash won't receive death benefit
-
Now Playing: Federal report says 2017 shattered US damage record for natural disasters