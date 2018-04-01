Transcript for Why federal agents began investigating the Branch Davidians: Part 3

No school tomorrow. Boston, Worcester, and the United States of America. It's war. These governments of this world with coming to an end. Go ahead and laugh. Go ahead and muse in your mind shoot and have target practice, and there was always somebody up at the guard post 24 hours a day with a gun. All you were taught is this is what this gun looks like. This is what this helicopter looks like. This is what you do. You were supposed to go inside quickly and tell an adult. And they would sound some kind of alarm. We would talk about guns and how you didn't want to sick it to your temple because you might live. You want to stick it in your mouth and point up. Now that I look back on it, why were we learning that if it wasn't reality? They were preparing you for war. My mom's job was to show the vests, the bullet-proof vests they were using for tion. There was just this level of impending doom. Did Jesus tell the apostles to carry a sword with you? Yes. They cut off a year, Jesus sued it back on. So when somebody hurts someone else because the government tells them to fight -- It was the responsibility of the faith to feel fight as hard as they could, to take up arms and that would bring down the host of angels that would bring about the end of time. He had been saying for such a long time that they were going to come for us, and they did. They came and he did exactly what he said they were going to do. One of the reasons that the branch davidians started to get investigated by the ATF is that one day a delivery man for ups delivered a box of grenades to David Koresh and the box broke open. You start wondering about, what is this all about. You start thinking about the automatic gunfire reports you had had a year or two earlier and you start wonderiwondering, what exactly is going on out there. It was around June 1992 and I was working the ATF task force desk. My buddy called me up and said, I've got owe investigation that involves a group of people, a religious group, a cult. It was looking into a firearms and investigation and there was also child assault claims. The operation was called operation Trojan horse. There were 7 agents involved on the initial raid. It felt more like a military operation. We take out a mock compound. Then we ran through a series of mock search warrant executions. We were to go up and secure the arms room and Koresh's bedroom. The Dallas team was to go up and clear the second floor. That's where we understand the women and children would be. The Houston team would clear the bottom floor. The rest would form a perimeter on the construction area and keep anybody in the construction area from getting to the compound. We were outgunned to the max so needing to get inside and make sure we kept them from getting to their weapons was extremely important. Usually we would just be hitting a single house with one or two people inside. This time it was a large structure that had as many as 150 people on the inside. Happened to have a really ridiculous stupid plan which put them in that position which should have never happened. Several of us agents said, no matter what, this is going because look at how much money is being spent. The undercover reporting involved ATF being set up across the compound. They put in four 40-year-old people to act as students. They moved the furniture that was in cases so it was very suspicious. They installed several special agents in there. One of them in particular was Robert Rodriguez. He was an ATF officer who they planted in the branch davidians to join the branch davidians at the very beginning of the investigation. He was there to infiltrate to find out the extent of their engagement with weapons and grenades and things of that nature. His role was bigger than anybody anticipated because he was the voice of what was going on inside mount Carmel. He was witness to the control that David Koresh had over all these people. If you sin against the holy spirit, Christians can it be forgiven? Do you feel you're special? If I'm special it's because people think I'm special. The FBI underestimated the charismatic control David Koresh had over the faith community. David Koresh was training soldiers for god. These people believe the apocalypse is coming when the American government starts it. That played right into their own understanding. Every step they took played into the apoctic vision.

