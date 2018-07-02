FedEx truck skids on ice in terrifying video

More
The winter weather led to a scary moment for one truck driver in Connecticut.
3:00 | 02/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FedEx truck skids on ice in terrifying video

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52917940,"title":"FedEx truck skids on ice in terrifying video","duration":"3:00","description":"The winter weather led to a scary moment for one truck driver in Connecticut.","url":"/US/video/fedex-truck-skids-ice-terrifying-video-52917940","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.