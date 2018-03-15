Transcript for FIU bridge collapse: At least 4 killed after pedestrian bridge at Florida college col

We have located. Up to four victims. Or deceased that's where you have to remove some of this piece by piece. It's very unstable our heart goes out to anybody that was impact that's been impacted by this. In the end dad and grandfather you just can't he just hope this would never happen to anybody. In your family or any Stanley that you know in my case any spam me in this state. I know everybody is working hard to make sure. Is that we continue to rescue ever any when they can be rescued. It's we're gonna do everything we can to take care in individuals I've told everybody the stable. Bite Weaver resources possible. By US home an adjunct professor here for ten years and of the tremendous amount of pride and excitement in excess about this project. Ironically it's a project designed for safety. We lost the student last you crossing that road behind us these people that are going to be doing is engineering studies will tell us what went wrong. And that won't provide any comfort to the families who lost a loved one but it will prevent something like this from ever happening again because we learn from those things. There will be an exhaustive review. That'll get details on an engineering and scientific level as to what the air is worth and what led. To this catastrophic collapse of that you can rest assured that work has already begun this bridge. Five days ago we were celebrate. That it was in the process of being erected. This bridge. Was about collaboration. It's about hope. It's about opportunity it was about determination. Bridge was about strength and unity. About being good neighbors. With the city of Sweetwater. This bridge was about goodness. Not sadness. Now we're feeling immense sadness and controllable sadness. And our hearts go out to all those affected your friends and their families. We're committed to assist in all efforts necessary. And our hope is that this sadness can Galvin dies the entire community to stay the course. Of course of goodness of hope of opportunity.

