Transcript for Florida couple fights City Hall over 'Starry Night' paint job

There's nothing unknowns at the city took just over an hour for a special magistrate to admit his order to impose fines on the mount Dora homeowners who have refused your news this lookalike of Avaya go classic from their property. Simply the city considers a code violation it. Today's ruling gives the city to go ahead to keep finding the homeowners at 100 dollars a day this boils down to. The statute of homeowners and their attorney expressed no surprise in the order by a city appointed magistrate but were vocal about the unintentional battled they've entered. It's been. I absolutely. How horrendous. The couple told me they commissioned the artwork for their adult autistic son who they hope can one date live in the home with his caretakers. Others are hurt on other homes either build things in the city in the residential district as well so why we are being. Chastised for hours. When we did what we were told we had to do to keep the wall that our son lives. Knowing the city is also expected to place a lien on here his wife's home. Lou Victor strapped ski who immigrated from wants Communist Poland made his response clear. And let me don't know because someone wins actions. And having fun for crews to event.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.