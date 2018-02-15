Florida school shooting suspect bought firearm legally nearly a year ago, ATF says

"The firearm ... was purchased lawfully here in the state of Florida just short of a year ago by the individual who's charged with this crime," ATF special agent in charge said.
3:00 | 02/15/18

