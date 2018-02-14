Transcript for Florida shooting suspect escorted out of hospital

That are there that are coming out Theriot and we believe there is there he is the one person taking into custody you saw him there being lowered. You know sitting down into that. Broward sheriff's deputies vehicle. Presumably being transported now that he is into custody and depending on the outcome of this investigation what happens here. Perhaps be arrested and face charges for what's happened but again that is all part of B a police work that is part of this. You -- rate beer with you blinked you may have missed it but we could clearly see one person. Entering that police vehicle and sitting down. And socially and so he was and brought it on a diversion but he was walked out correct. It seems so yes it is seen that he walked out on it you know what his own accord on on foot. Walked out and of course escorted you could see just how many. Deputies were surrounding him at that moment of course they don't want to take any chances with this indeed is the person who opened fire in a high school. Of 3000. Plus people then you know then. It would stand to reason that this is a dangerous person so obviously all precautions have to be taken and so Broward sheriff's deputies keeping a close I. On that person as they put. Then into a vehicle to be transported once again it would seen that the nature of their injuries. If any were minor and so that is why that person only spent a short time. Inside of the hospital being treated for whatever those injuries may have been and was then brought out on his own accord walking on his own. And put into that vehicle. Just a swat team. And officers. And really thousands hundreds of officers that were combing the area looking for the suspect. We we do. Christian can be entrapped you want to elaborate really have to bring folks this critical information as you look at this suspect nick crew is known to so many high school students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas. We now know that our partners at ABC news have confirmed fifteen people at least were killed in this mass occur today. Fifteen people. It's hard to even say those workers.

