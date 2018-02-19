Transcript for Florida Shooting victims mobilize a national call-to-action

And the survivors of the school massacre have channeled their grief and anger into a nationwide call to action. They're now taking aim at president trump over his stance on gun control and for one of his latest tweets ABC's -- signs has the latest from Washington good morning Ireland. Linda and Ken doesn't good morning and then teens after the shooting present trump praised law enforcement for its response. He's now turn to bashing the FBI while the survivors of the massacre are issuing a call to action. President trump unleashed a new attack on the FBI. Thinking one of the deadliest school shootings in history to the Russian investigation. The president tweeted very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the trump campaign there is no collusion that sweet drew criticism from members of his own party. The president should be staying out of law enforcement business so many folks and the FBI are doing all they can to keep us safe. The reality evidence that they are two separate issues Morgan Williams a student who witnessed the shooting slammed the president in the tweet. Oh my god seventeen of my classmates and friends are gone and you have the audacity to make this about Russia. How the dam hearts over the weekend family said their final goodbyes to the children killed in the massacre. As the community grieves the survivors are turning the loss of seventeen lives into a rallying cry. Yeah. Students are calling for nationwide walkouts in March as next month demanding an end to gun violence. March 24 and every single city we are going to be marching together as students begging for our lives. The White House says the president will hold a listening session with high school students and teachers later this week. He'll also meet with state local officials to discuss school safety. Kenneth and Linda Carter thanks Charlotte following the developments DC thank you.

