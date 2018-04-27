Transcript for Florida student accused in shooting was on FBI's radar in 2013

Nineteen year old sky publishing is accused of opening fire incident one student last Friday at forest high school at Ocala seventeen year old was shot in the ankle. According to a police report obtained by Eyewitness News the FBI said we say wants to YouTube video of the Columbine school shooting and posted numerous comments. Including I'm thinking about doing my school the same way. I have enough guns and ammo I have been planning for months but that's sort went to do it. He went on to say everybody will know my name. Investigators concluded there were no credible and specific threats to as middle school so no criminal charges were ever filed. Police say was referred for suicidal and violence risk assessment and released to his mother.

