Transcript for Welcome to Florida's Babcock Ranch, America's first solar-powered town

Virginia Schwartz and his friends explore new town on bikes is something normal what's not normal vehicle without a driver inside under an understanding of this before. Yeah you get a lot of looks a lot of double takes I mean it doesn't look like a car and it doesn't run like a car either. That's because Babcock ranch's new a shuttle. Uses a GPS digging around has eight cents or and there are only 65 liking what. Fact that it that it just works. You know you put it out there at follows your course of the one centimeter accuracy the ridge is now on people to take rides with an operator signed. It's being put detached. And if there was an emergency all passenger would have to do is push this SOS and and in a dispatcher would come up on this screen and explain the problem or fix it remotely you can't understand that risk but we built it so that you know. Remote commands are always can be overridden by on board. Babcock range is only testing one out with an operator until it's fully ready and enable add several more vehicles in the coming years. We're starting with one shuttle on there were introduce more and get people used to make people comfortable with it. In a more people you're comfortable with that I think the the better.

