Forest fires continue to plague Florida

There are 110 active fires covering 20,285 acres, according to officials.
0:23 | 04/17/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Forest fires continue to plague Florida
There is no end to the wildfire battle in Florida two fires are now forcing evacuations at highway closures because of poor visibility. Some homes have been destroyed together the two blazes if consumed about 800 acres. Both started this weekend and are only partially contained this is Florida's worst wildfire season in at least six years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

