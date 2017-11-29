Transcript for Fraternity social activities suspended at Indiana University until the spring

Fraternities at Indiana University taking a self imposed time out the presidents of every Greek. Chapter at the school have voted to suspend all social activities. At which alcohol is served until next spring. Other activities for new members are also being done away with the fraternity save their move wasn't a reaction to specific incidents. A school spokesman calls it the response to recent fraternity tragedies at other schools.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.