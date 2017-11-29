Fraternity social activities suspended at Indiana University until the spring

Indiana University's student-led Interfraternity Council (IFC) is suspending fraternity social events at which alcohol is served, as well as barring unsupervised new member activities until the spring, according to the university and the IFC.
Fraternities at Indiana University taking a self imposed time out the presidents of every Greek. Chapter at the school have voted to suspend all social activities. At which alcohol is served until next spring. Other activities for new members are also being done away with the fraternity save their move wasn't a reaction to specific incidents. A school spokesman calls it the response to recent fraternity tragedies at other schools.

