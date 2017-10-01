Frozen Waterfalls Present Unknown Winter Danger

Authorities warned against getting too close to Minnesota's Minnehaha Falls after a section of ice fell on a 20-year-old woman, injuring her arm and wrist.
01/10/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Frozen Waterfalls Present Unknown Winter Danger
I got a oh cool I. They're called 91 line I think there's people under there. This is somebody down hundreds.

