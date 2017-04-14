Transcript for Fugitive who mailed manifesto to Trump captured in Wisconsin

Wisconsin manhunt. Over. Joseph ticker Brownstein captured this morning after an intense ten day searched. The have the state on edge law enforcement officers and many citizens or our country. Our breathing. A slightly. For change. The mayor treated with FaceBook video accused of killing eighteen Guthridge Angel store before burning up with car revolution. It's sending a threatening 161 page manifesto to president trop. Local station WT MJ obtained 35 pages from the suspect's hand written letter. Calling the government gained a terrorist. Number of weapons he took me field it he is posing a threat. That threat intensified what investigators looked into a separate letter. No right so when claiming to be Dick about ski. It was directed an unspecified churches in the Milwaukee area. Threatening unspecified violence this Easter Sunday governor Scott Walker tween at thank you to law enforcement. We are thankful that people don't have to worry about Easter weekend activities. Lisa Dicker Belsky was taken into custody on reform without incidents near Reid's down. More than two hours away from my gun store. He gave up he gave up peacefully. Again there was an overwhelming force there. Authorities are planning to return take a bounce you back to the Janesville area where he's facing more charges. Cannot move an ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.