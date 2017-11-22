Gabby Douglas alleges she was abused by USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar

Following accusations of sexual abuse by gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, their former teammate Gabby Douglas came forward Tuesday with her accusation.
Olympic gold medalist cabbie Douglas has come forward to say she is a victim of former team doctor Larry Nasser. Douglas joins two teammates in making the claim against Nasr on instant Graham she said she did not don't go public before because the memories of a sexual abuse were so painful. The accusation comes days after it appeared Douglas was victim shaming teammate Alley raise men. Following raise mince abuse claim on sixty minutes Douglas has apologized and says she stands by her teammates. Nasr is expected to plead guilty to several charges today he could face more than 25 years in prison.

