Transcript for Good Samaritan Fixes Gold Star Family's Car for Free

I never dreamed up the hook them up so much on. As far as the anti hero. 'cause you know here. Probably three to 4000. Losing jobs. This story behind it says just. ISS do you mean much ambition completed. There's unpaid bills through. There's no replacement for that money just money just paper. No word don't really describe what. Bill run. Never felt good. There's more love in the storm now. No word for it. God bless and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.