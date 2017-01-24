Good Samaritan Fixes Gold Star Family's Car for Free

More
After his son made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan, a father is committed to maintaining his son's cherished truck, in desperate need of repairs. A stranger made a sacrifice to help keep the son's memory alive.
1:39 | 01/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Good Samaritan Fixes Gold Star Family's Car for Free
I never dreamed up the hook them up so much on. As far as the anti hero. 'cause you know here. Probably three to 4000. Losing jobs. This story behind it says just. ISS do you mean much ambition completed. There's unpaid bills through. There's no replacement for that money just money just paper. No word don't really describe what. Bill run. Never felt good. There's more love in the storm now. No word for it. God bless and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45020844,"title":"Good Samaritan Fixes Gold Star Family's Car for Free","duration":"1:39","description":"After his son made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan, a father is committed to maintaining his son's cherished truck, in desperate need of repairs. A stranger made a sacrifice to help keep the son's memory alive.","url":"/US/video/good-samaritan-fixes-gold-star-familys-car-free-45020844","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.