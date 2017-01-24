Man Recounts Emotional Moment He Fatally Shot State Trooper's Assailant

More
"I never would have dreamt that I was going to save somebody's life, let alone take the life of another individual," said 43-year-old Thomas Yoxall of Arizona.
1:38 | 01/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man Recounts Emotional Moment He Fatally Shot State Trooper's Assailant
Now morning. I never would have dreamt. That I was gonna save somebody's life. Let alone. Take the life of another individual. That is something that will stick let me. As I was coming up on to the scene. Slowing down. I can see trooper Anderson's lights on and the players in the wrote. As I proceeded to go forward. I notice the suspect on top of to bring Anderson beating him in a savage way. I immediately pulled over. Responded to cheer for Anderson. My commands were ignored by the suspect as trooper Anderson called out for help. And I alleviated the threat to him. I firmly believe that that morning I was put there as colonel mill said said before. I'd gotten. It's difficult to think about that day still. I'm just thankful. That was able to respond. With the courage. Dignity grace employees. That ultimately saved trooper Henderson's life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45021317,"title":"Man Recounts Emotional Moment He Fatally Shot State Trooper's Assailant","duration":"1:38","description":"\"I never would have dreamt that I was going to save somebody's life, let alone take the life of another individual,\" said 43-year-old Thomas Yoxall of Arizona.","url":"/US/video/man-recounts-emotional-moment-fatally-shot-state-troopers-45021317","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.