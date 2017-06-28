Transcript for Good Samaritan targeted, beaten after helping lost toddler

Yes you have to have your eye out you don't takes dissect it I've been Nash for a child to wander away. Vin etched and it's very scary with multiple children to look out for Christina reeks knows the panic with five and annually into hands that panic came over Lakeland Stanley who says their two year old daughter found her weight. Out of the dugout. We called her father who was playing softball that night air or access our Austin Strickland says what he saw was his toddler with these strange man's do you think this man was trying to abduct your daughter. And so he jumped him when police came they discovered the man was only trying to help trying to find the girl's spirit. A and dad wasn't buying so here's what happened the victim says he was taking that little girl to bid playground but dad says. That's not what happened didn't hear walk into any other side of this playground in the parking lot do you regret beating his and a. Rather. It's somebody's kid blog. And that direction toward our lady towards mark potter. Riggs says she's not sure how she would have reacted course or start wondering you know things in my head you know where is he taking herald says the spindly. Needs to say sorry that's playing like a public like apology I think that would be. Something. Good in Lakeland aren't real client ABC action news.

