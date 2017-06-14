Transcript for GOP House leader among 4 injured in Virginia shooting at baseball game practice

The facts as we have it this morning again at 07099. Minutes after 7 o'clock. We received a call 911 call of an active shooter. At Simpson park here around Monroe and Alexandria. Our units responded were on scene within three minutes. The officers. Were received fire from a suspect and they returned fire. And that in part of the investigation is ongoing as we speak. There are we came to find out that this event was a practice session for baseball team involving some representatives from the congress. Or some employees from congress there were capitol police individuals. Are contingent on scene. And they also engaged with the subject and I'll let third achieved the gavel police respond to them. The emergency medical personnel responded the same from the Alexandria fire department and as well as officers from the Alexandria police department provided treatment for a number of individuals on same. Those individuals we know that five of them are transported five public emergency medical sources through law hospitals within the area. The deal with a variety of injuries. And trade. At this point the Alexandria police farm because this case involves the assault on a federal officer. We have Federal Bureau of Investigation will be taking over the investigation. No we welcome our work with the credit the FBI. We are embedded general assisting the FBI along with other agencies. That are trying to do you of this particular scene in this investigation of this incident. Might units of the or dignitary protection division were on site with the congressional protect the when we had it is when the incident occurred. They did engaging in in gunfire with the Sus back and were assisted by Alexandria police. The officers the United States capitol police officers who were injured. Are in good condition and have not suffered any life threatening injuries at this public. Palm. As we give more information will be working through the FBI. And our local partners with the Alexander police. To provide more details they become available. But at this point I'd like to turn over to. The FBI. Good morning Tim Slater on the SEC a special is in charge of the Washington field office. And I just want to reiterate what the chiefs it's this is a secure community at this point. It's an active investigation. However the security of the community is of Paramount and I want to reassure you that that's the case. So we got involved around 9:30 this morning. Initially we responded with our national capital response squad from the GAT TF. For our protocol. And they were assisted our state local partners once it was confirmed that we had it rough congress that was involved in the incident we have taken a leave. However this is a joy. Command in this is a joint investigation state local partners to include who's been at the microphone already are partners from ATF. Alexandria county and Alexander city and and capitol police as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.