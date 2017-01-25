Greenpeace Protesters Scale Crane in Washington

Members of Greenpeace scaled a crane in Washington, D.C., to unfurl a giant banner reading "Resist" in protest against President Donald Trump.
1:45 | 01/25/17

Transcript for Greenpeace Protesters Scale Crane in Washington
