Gunman orders pilot, student out of helicopter at Oregon airport

A suspect is dead after he allegedly ordered a pilot and student out of a helicopter at gunpoint at an Oregon airport today, authorities said.
0:29 | 07/03/17

Transcript for Gunman orders pilot, student out of helicopter at Oregon airport
