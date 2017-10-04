Transcript for Hacked emergency sirens in Dallas raise alarm

Hey guys I'm on in the not live in New York whatever need the latest now on a bit strange story over the weekend you might of heard about. Imagine this is the middle of the night you are dead asleep or wherever you are at midnight. And dozens and dozens of emergency sirens simultaneously. Go off a cross Stuart city. That is what happened in Dallas sent thousands of people in to panic were starting to get some answers now. About exactly what happened to let's go live now to my colleague fill up manna. Who's there in Dallas and had some answers for us to actually. Prompted more questions to write not Gaza and. Absolutely it was a very confusing situation I have and be walking home from a mavericks game Leo on Friday night and I heard those sirens. And again it was there's a confusing situation you're not used to hearing the sirens are usually used for a tornado warnings or other emergencies. Such as that however it was. Clear outside and again in the middle of the night. So we knew wasn't because of that wasn't because of the weather on but it did create this confusion in in in fear even panic in some. You start to see on Twitter some people wondering what it was was it an air raid and what it is we hear the sirens are hurting them now it's a very jarring situation they are. They are meant. To alert people and anti did not bad an innocently that is what what they did now. Hours later we come to find out. The system was hacked all 156. Of these emergency sirens. In the Dallas area all going off simultaneously. You can imagine the sort of confusion. That was caused by this. Again so officials have said that they have determined that it was hacking situation. The are looking in to. Investigating. Who is behind these hacks in fact are getting assistance from the FCC. And the FBI about this on the systems are back up and running as a not a factor is he a severe. Storm that is occurring right now in our area so in case will go off again it was for the public bit. They are in fact the real deal if he were to go off and if by some chance. They were not you would get a notification through local media and from this well there not from now. On if you hear those they are for a legitimate reason. So Phillips Edison tech I'm gonna stop talking and let's listen to that. The people know. Is this flu. It across the city of one point three million people on Friday night and the I hearing it now I've heard it before. Because it was all over social media two people were posting videos joking about it saying it's the end of the world what's happening but on a very serious side. 911 was flooded with calls rights. It was absolutely people who -- actual emergencies from being able to get through as well and when he first came out to explain what was happening. It was kind of cascading series of facts right first they sat at the malfunction. And they said it looks like it looks like there's probably happen from inside ballots to they had any idea who was behind it. Will now they are sort of that is a hack in the didn't wanna go into specifics as this is again an ongoing investigation. Obama but they noted that it was not a computer based software related packed it was a radio based pac. Armed because that is what the system is based on. Radio not any sort of computer software so they were pretty sure that it was done from somewhere near here. And they again are looking into it but they said they have put up safeguards. To ensure that that does not happen again they are willing to look into what eggs how exactly they were able to get in there so they can. Make sure that that isn't happening any of the other systems that they have in place but you are talking about. The emergency calls in order there's a lot of joking around when it came to that but but there are a lot of people who were. Legitimately worried enough to call 911. And is not a factor got a thousand nearly a thousand calls. Just in a fifteen minute window and over the course of the night they got. Twice as many as they normally do. The U were based that they were able to handle that as six minute wait is longest of anybody had to wait there. But again to have to to go through each one of these calls individually does definitely. Slow the system up a little bit and and it could be. In with a life or death situation absolutely. And Philip and me house isn't the only city that has a system like bands right I mean a lot of places that deal regularly. With severe weather and emergency alert systems in this way have something like this. If there are concerned. Either from folks you're hearing there from pub retreat seen elsewhere that this could happen somewhere out. Sure this is an eye opening situation. That there is there surrounding areas that are now taking a look at exactly how vulnerable are our there. And could they be vulnerable to us similar sort of hack. And give up something in the coming days a bit to. Different cities are going to look into to make sure there's something like this is not happen in this city because the last thing they want is is a false alarm. Because when the when the the real deal happens and you believed to notify people numbers situation you want to know make sure that a you know that what you hearing is is a legitimate warning. The Phil catching up on this wasn't there another big hack in Dallas. Last year there were something to do with road signs are some thing. The though the Texas Department of Transportation that they were hacked right now they don't believe that has any sort of anything related but yes there were some some signs. That mentioned. Donald Trump and her on the that the guerrilla and and there's no work today go look turnaround go home they were seeing these signs. Up on construction sites and roadway signs which can be a but that was developed more comical you knew that that wasn't. That wasn't anything you know more nefarious whereas something like this when when you're learning you know thousands hundreds of thousands not millions of people that he caused widespread panic and chaos that can make it really dangerous situation. In a community. And fellow I guess for so many people we hear so much about hacking these days right we're actually discussing it. On them Fastenal level an international level and people will hear that and they'll worry that it is back EP. For someone who wants to just seek to to see a little chaos into this system. To do something like this what are officials there saying to calm. Peoples and earth. Will they are ushering everyone here that bout will not happen again that they have put in a place safeguards to ensure that something like does not happen again. We invaded not going to specifics. Because they didn't want to alert everyone to exactly how it was done but again not a computer software hat. This was a radio based axle making cruelly hone in on. On who was responsible but yesterday the basically earlier today it's. They said that they would be pursued and they would be charged to the fullest extent of the law if and when they are are caught because this is. Series mattered does counseling answers sleep and city officials here are definitely doing. Grand luckily no serious harm done this time so hopefully this figure out who is behind it Philip and I live for us in Dallas thanks so much. And thank Steve for joining us as well remember you can always go to abcnews.com. For more on that story and others off the evacuated for now I'm comment about.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.