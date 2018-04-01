Transcript for What was happening inside Brand Davidians' compound during standoff: Part 7

and lies: Waco." There has been no break in the standoff of a fortified compound near Waco Texas. Leader and other members of his cult remain inside the compound. They are surrounded by hundreds of police and federal agents now. In the first few days of the siege as the nation turned its attention to mount Carmel, people wondered. What's going on in there in how many are in there? How many children? How are they living? They had stockpiled enormous amounts of food. I was like, wow, they really were expecting something to happen. Because they were ready. The food was rationed. The water was rationed. We were lucky if we got eight ounces a day. You had to have your bath and clean your teeth. There would be two MREs, military meals ready to eat for every individual a day. That was not pleasant, potatoes au gratin. We used to call them potatoes au rotten. What they least understood is the fact that -- that the people inside there weren't a bunch of bank robbers. We weren't a bunch of terrorists. We weren't a bunch of criminals. We were a community of people living together. What can we do right this minute to get this revolved today? You can tell these agents they have stepped on my property and there's going to be some butt whipped over this, either my butt or their butt. Negotiations like this usually last within six to eight hours. You know what the name means? It means death. You're dealing with a man iplative egomaniacal like David Koresh you're in for a ride. We tried to find a lot of innovative and creative ways to establish a relationship of trust. We made a request that they prepare a video tape of the folks inside so that we could put a face to a name and get a sense of their personalities. You want to see one of holes here? It's kind of painful. This is my family. It may not be like your family. We were stunned when we saw all those precious little kids that were her buy logical children. Her name is serenity. One of the things that was very, very clear is that these kids were afraid of David. Do you love me? Can I have a kiss? Thank you. Who's treated you good? David. When David says, hey, come here, they are robotic. We got a lot of insight, the absolute unwavering commitment to David Koresh and his ministry. Don't you want to be with your children? Yes, I would much rather my children be here with me, but I would not like to be out there because I know that what I'm doing here is for a reason. Is anyone holding you here against your will, Kathy? Only god. Only god. Only god. It's his will, and his will be done. That question and answer that was asked of each one of them, are you here of your own free will, and they said yes. This is my home, this is my way, and this is where I want to be. David is the person who is leading us in the way that gives us meaning and joy. Well, I just wanted to say thanks a lot for killing my dad. They made a decision that was ridiculous and wrong, but it was there decision. You come point guns in the direction of my wives and my kids, I'll meet you at the door any time. I have a family too, and these other gentleman who have talked to you, they have families. We can show you pictures. Yes, I'm a FBI agent, but I'm a human being, I'm affair, I love my kids, and we know that exactly the way you feel, too. This is stuff that does not come out of the morgues playbook. The stand up here in Waco is on its fourth day with no end in sight. The FBI says kids and adults remain in the compound. How can we resolve this? How can we save the women and the children? Get me the coverage. Okay. I'll get you the message right away. We came up with the idea, if you record a message and surrender -- we did that and we were hopeful. They prougt to message to the station this afternoon and it was broadcast this afternoon. We made an agreement to the ATF agents that they would allow me to have national coverage that all the people would give themselves over to the world. So everybody packed bags and got ready to come out. Say see y'all soon. We were all prepared to receive them and bring them out. All of a sudden everything went quiet. Right now, we just don't know despite his pledge to surrender over seven hours ago -- We will keep vigil outside the compound all nagt or forever if that's what it takes. Back to you. We said, David, we need to get this moving. We aired the tape just like you asked under the circumstances to do and you promised to come out. I am willing to come out. It just lies between one thing. My god told me to wait and that's all I'm doing. We are dumbfounded. He gave us his word. I know that. I'm aware of that but what if there is a higher power than you and I that speaks to an individual? Be aware of who you're dealing with. He reneged on it. He changed his mind. What can I say? They call me a rambling man, don't they? David was a liar-a . He was a deceiver and he was masterful at it. When we heard that, I knew it was going to be a long-term deal. FBI command took this in a bad way. Keeping one's word does not necessarily apply to Mr. Koresh. When god told him not to do something, he didn't do it. So I understand that part where other people laughed at him. Sounds like he's making a fool of himself. The FBI advanced with tanks. Tanks are making their way closer and closer to the branch Davidian compound. The pair docks of power is the more you push the more likely you are to get resistance. You want to go knuckles to knuckles now. You want to go all out. We're talking and being rationale and all of a sudden your consequences include cutting the power and having tanks come on to the property. That was a conflicting message to them. Like, you want us to come out, but now you're bringing in military tanks? This is going to be a war. I'm talking to you. Somebody's going to get hurt.

