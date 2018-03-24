Transcript for 'Happy Birthday' sing-along at March for Our Lives protest becomes emotional

More requests. Today is march 24. March for our lives. But it is also the birthday. But nick you aren't. Someone that I had was. Senselessly murdered in front of me. Today is his birthday. I'd liked seeing them together. Happy birthday. Y in its. Stay happy and yeah.

