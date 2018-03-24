'Happy Birthday' sing-along at March for Our Lives protest becomes emotional

A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivor sang "Happy Birthday" in honor of her slain classmate, Nicholas Dworet, who would have turned 18 years old today.
0:52 | 03/24/18

Transcript for 'Happy Birthday' sing-along at March for Our Lives protest becomes emotional
More requests. Today is march 24. March for our lives. But it is also the birthday. But nick you aren't. Someone that I had was. Senselessly murdered in front of me. Today is his birthday. I'd liked seeing them together. Happy birthday. Y in its. Stay happy and yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

