-
Now Playing: The young voices heard at March for Our Lives
-
Now Playing: 'Happy Birthday' sing-along at March for Our Lives protest becomes emotional
-
Now Playing: Teens march on Washington, D.C., to end gun violence
-
Now Playing: Thousands March for Our Lives in New York City
-
Now Playing: MLK's young granddaughter excites crowd at March for Our Lives
-
Now Playing: Parkland student says politicians 'have been hitting the snooze button'
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old girl gives passionate speech at March for Our Lives
-
Now Playing: Parkland student says 'no more' to inactive politicians
-
Now Playing: Student issues warning to NRA at March for Our Lives rally
-
Now Playing: Crowds gather ahead of March for Our Lives in D.C.
-
Now Playing: Teachers, students rally at March for Our Lives in D.C.
-
Now Playing: Parkland student sees 'bright, new future' at March for Our Lives rally
-
Now Playing: School librarian says 'arm me with my books,' not guns
-
Now Playing: The moms of March for Our Lives
-
Now Playing: Highlights from 'Sweet Sixteen'
-
Now Playing: Former water park executive charged with involuntary manslaughter
-
Now Playing: Protests in Sacramento continue after an unarmed man is killed by police
-
Now Playing: Thousands head to Washington for the 'March for Our Lives' protest
-
Now Playing: Student activist talks gun control and 'March for Our Lives' rally
-
Now Playing: Couple in so-called 'Gone Girl' case convinced more suspects still out there: Part 6