Transcript for Heather Heyer's mother is proud her daughter fought injustice

I call my parents and I said Heather's been in an accident and I can't finder. He kept referring me. Tell other hospitals and I kept looking for my child in them and I got there. Day. Wouldn't tell me anything bad moments social worker grabbed me tightly on the other side and other social worker grabbed me tightly on the other. And they walked me out to their room. And semi at a table and have you already. Ahead here the officers have been pronounced her dead upon Hoss. That'll as grieving if I was with defiantly settlement of mail I kept saying was I'm so proud of how she died. I didn't want urgent but actually had to I am so proud of how she died. She was a grand mom and she made her choices and I knew she was and activists announced crowd ever for it she didn't have to die. That was a cold calculating act of murder that happened that that was an even necessarily part of purchase that was just I can't figure else. How else to shut you up so I'm gonna run it down that's what that was. That was murdered that was. Not a protest. I've heard it said I didn't hear him say it directly but I heard it said that the murder of my daughter was part of making America great. Well. Yet the blood in the streets is that what made America great. Attacking innocent people with a vehicle is that what made America great. Honestly a little embarrassed to say that part of the reason other estimates attentions because she's white and just so that for black people. Isn't that a shame. That. A white person standing up for a black person caused all this excitement. That's to be an everyday thing. That should be at an alarm. Did you take a chance when you stand up for what's right that's always been the case in that'll always be the case. But it has to happen. Fear and intimidation only work if you let them and that sweat. The murder of my daughter and and the injury and several others was intended today it was to make people afraid. But if we live in fear than they've line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.