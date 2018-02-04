Helmet cam captures biker's close call

More
The Texas motorcycle rider made like a stuntman in the video that has gone viral.
0:35 | 04/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Helmet cam captures biker's close call
It. As soon as the Khmer it means you see my bike fly offs on basically in the air I don't know how to describe what I did. Avoided getting crushed by the commands them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54169771,"title":"Helmet cam captures biker's close call","duration":"0:35","description":"The Texas motorcycle rider made like a stuntman in the video that has gone viral.","url":"/US/video/helmet-cam-captures-bikers-close-call-54169771","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.