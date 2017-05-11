Transcript for Hero chases Texas church shooter until police can catch up

This morning and it stopped at this BP station behind this actors voters kind of break this idiots. Taking them back the next street just like I'll if you do today yodeling girlfriends house. Pulled up on the intersection move and I saw the shooter coming. The car's actually right outside a church that were part is vehicle is parked door opening engine running. And hand and the neighbor across the street. We're both coming out about the same time exchanging fire. Hand. Who as he came he I never got to look at it and I never really saw edges. I assault against it and from there digit the shooter got distract the gentleman in the right with a rifle. Came to light track as the shooter ticked off and he briefly he briefed me quickly what it just happened. Instead that we had to get him and so that's what I did we just take pursuit. We we speed over 87 who through traffic. And we I guess and we hit about 95 going down 539 trying to catch this guy. And though he eventually lost control and his gold and oil and he ages heard so many people. Pages that that it's only people lives. Why wouldn't she want. Taken down. I was on the phone would dispense the entire time as far as I could see. Boosting county please throw headed to the church and 530 and I did not see any police rules so I gave them direction the direction we are going. Little cooler road and everything and you know the vehicle was inside. And I was picking it. Getting closer and closer to his site he just gave up he just kinda he went off in the ditch it a hate it hate mail from what I could see. And then he just never lived after that he didn't get out he didn't try anything. I think we hit the ditch the gentleman that was with me got out. Chris that is rifle or let it. And kept it aimed at hand telling him to get out get out there is no movement there isn't that there's not that. Guy but at the finer things weren't simply showed it move mean the gentleman back and then. Everybody shouldn't take action before they've showed. They other gentleman has flown in Iowa stopping traffic. Ahead beaches in case there was crossfire will hurt. It thankfully there was any led journalists are coming down it was is pretty hot pursuit. Very fast. It ended quickly which was it was a horrible tragedy. But I hope the families affected can sleep a little better. Use.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.