Hi everyone om and Abbas are continuing coverage now breaking news right now White House communications director. Hope hicks has resigned from her role I want to bring in ABC's political director. Rick Klein he joins me down from Washington DC. Rick helped me put into context hope picks is one of those people who has been right up alongside the president from the very beginning before even declared his candidacy. What does her departure mean now. You on the you can go back I was thinking about this just that just a moment ago you can go back to two more than two years ago actually three years ago now losing track. Donald Trump wasn't even a candidate yet and I got. Approached by this young communications aide for mr. trump would you like to do an interview with mr. trump he's going to be in Washington tomorrow. And I said yes and we did the interview right here at abcnews.com. And hope picks was the only it was that aid in a whole hope its is the only person staffing mr. trump he obviously subsequently announced his candidacy for president against a lot of a lot of skeptics. And then was there every day for that in remarkable stretch through the campaign. And through the first year of the presidency so there is no one who has been closer and in a room club or closely identified with. President trump literally at every key moment of the presidency every few moments of the campaign there was only one constant. And it's not that it's not the children it's not a chief of staff it was hope hicks as a who. Ultimately became the White House communications director still just 29 years old. But the longest serving aide in the trump orbit and a real shocker here. On the another head spinning day. And Rick lay these things people look at the timing of all they if it was just a day ago. That hope hicks testified on Capitol Hill behind closed doors for over eight. Hours what do we know about the question she was ascended back had anything to do with the departure today. Well there was one headline that generated out of that ended the New York Times reported ABC news has confirmed that one thing that she conceded. Under questioning is that she sometimes has told white lies on behalf of the president. That god she used that to try to distinguish between anything that Bob Mueller or congressional investigators would be interested in the the real questions around obstruction of justice. Our rounds potential collusion with the Russians she says that's not much is lying about. But still has such a stark admission this is the director of communications her job is to communicate with the public sephardic concede. In any way shape or form that sometime she was less than honest and even intentionally so even if those are so called quote of what white lies that's a pretty remarkable thing. But I think it is at the layer that unstoppable the other pressures that she's undergone. Her relationship with rob Porter with the implosion of this reporter just a few weeks ago all of the tension in the turmoil in the west the west wing and finally hope fixes decided enough is enough. And we also know that she's played a role in crafting some of the key statement that a come under scrutiny over the last several months I want to bring in. Our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas Pierre you were speaking just a little while ago about the role that we know hope hicks played in crafting the statement. In response to that actually administration's response. To this discovery that this October 2016 meeting at trump tower with something that people going to dig into Pierre can you tell me a little bit more about what we know about that. Q moment when they're flying back from the G-20 summit. In which they are aware that the New York Times is doing a story about the fact that it was a meeting set up at trump tower. At this point. The reason for the meeting that is known to at least Don. Donald Trump junior is at the meeting was set up. To quote get dirt on Hillary Clinton in the form of perhaps information from the Putin government. They began to craft a statement along with Don junior hope picks was involved in crafting of that stated statement it is these are reporting. And the statement ended up being about. Russian adoptions when they do or a number of people knew full well that's not really what the meeting was about. Mark carollo who was a spokesman for talks defense team. Has told the special counsel that there was a point in which there was a discussion about whether that was the proper thing to do. In regarding two riding the statement in that fashion and that hope it's allegedly set allegedly said sums it affects that it would never get out. And corral responded Sunday to be affected. This is Washington everything gets up. So that's a part of the backdrop as well that she played a key moment in. Clean key role in a moment interest of getting out. A storied it turned out not to be accurate. At all and care we heard Rick just talk about the influence she wielded inside president trump and it first candidate trumps. Orbit yesterday she testified before the House Intelligence Committee in staffers there do we know when he thing. About whether or not special counsel Robert Muller's team has sought to speak with or had the chance to connect with her. Are we reported that she has been before the special counsel on to take questions. We do not know if she's going to be called back based on these allegations from. Mark carollo which I just laid out that's a key question but yesterday she faced more than eight hours of questioning on Capitol Hill. And it clearly a person who's been in the focus in recent days and purses decided that it's time to move on from the White House. Here Thomas live in Washington for us thank you Pierre. Over to the White House now our colleague Alex Malin joins us live from there Alex this departure obviously the latest in a string of departures from this administration. With the White House saying about why hope takes is leaving now. Essentially they are trying to disconnected this from anything to had to do with her testimony yesterday. Michael it's silly vague and I were upstairs. In the rumor and essentially the upper press hallway and the White House where all the reporters at a gathering anytime there is a firing like this which has been happening. Not too much this year particular but it's been a common. Place and we all just don't wait to see what Sarah Sanders has to say. This time and this time Sarah's made sure that she pointed out before she walked into her office that she said this had nothing to do with the testimony that hope. Gave yesterday but again if the timing I mean you just use it simply it really difficult to. He of separate the two especially in the wake of what happened with her involvement with thumb rob Porter for instance. At that there was just too much of a cloud that was hanging over hope. And and it just made it kind of unsustainable. All this media spotlight on her and I think the true that president trump. It probably became apparent to him as well. And Alex obviously hope is played a key role even before president trumbull for mr. trump won the election. Who fills that void now who plays that role as the person who's always by his side as we just heard earlier. Whose topic is just outside of the oval as well who stepped up into that role now. Well I don't know if the White House is going to be in a big rush to fill hopes shoes. If you remember when Steve Wynn Anthony scare Moochie had his ten days of fame it took quite awhile for hope to actually come on. And be officially gained as the White House core the White House communications director before that if it was Michael dubbed key. And before that it was Sean Spicer. But he was acting in at added as that is at the same time that he was acting as Press Secretary. So it really in the lead role of White House communications director in this White House. Is in a very public figure figure is much as we've seen in some previous White House's they're really not in front of the press at all they don't they it they had been known to communicate directly. With a lot of the press or hold meetings is typically done in and previous White House's so I'm not sure I I I I imagine Sarah Sanders. And her duties as Press Secretary will probably end up doing what Sean Spicer did in taking out dual role for. For just that the you know depending on whenever they are able to announce hope takes is replacement but the president has always said. That he is his own best messenger so I'm not sure that he's even really quick to one of name a replacement right now. So Rick Klein how should people view this departure now obviously turnover is a normal thing in any administration burn out. Is a very real thing at the high pressure job especially in this administration. How should folks see that's what does this departure mean for this White House. I think you have to look at it on two levels one is the personal one on hope hicks is the person that's been. In the crucible for the longest amount of time clearly she felt all of these pressures and they were personal reasons including the testimony including the rob Porter. Eight episode that that emerged last couple weeks that made it a little the war urgent. That the felt like this is the time to get out that I think in the broader context that you have. Just an amazing. Ray of people who have coming in going that the the revolving door that is the inner sanctum of the Oval Office is quite remarkable. A book a lot of people thought that hoped would be a last person standing issues pretty close. When you look at dot all the people that have that at that have moved but the question of who has the president's here who has the president's back who he can confide in who is corporal with. Did that that is a smaller and smaller circle now by the day and I think in the context of a warring with us attorney general. I just today though that the wars he's had with cabinet secretaries in recent weeks the tension with his chief of staff there aren't many people the president trump. Trusts implicitly. I think hope hicks is and was one of those people. And break that big picture it's always so important to provide here you can't hide it so much better than many other it. That circle around the president those trusted advisor has people who have been with him longest. That's getting smaller and smaller over time what does that mean for his ability to be able to push through the things that he wants to get them right now. I figure the president increasingly an isolation and I think. The UC a lash out when he has the opportunity to do that whether it's on Twitter or in just days casual sides are conversations that he has any. He's more likely to pick up the phone and talk to more people. One thing I think we'll we're never going to know on the is what hope picks stopped from happening. Where the impulses of Donald Trump were were prevented from putting out some kind of an inflammatory statement are taking up. A stand on something that would have been ill advised unless or until hope picks rights of Booker does a tell all about this we're never gonna have a full picture of all of those things that because. Oftentimes it would have been only the two of them are just a small circle people who were there. And with the fact that we know the president trusted her judgment I felt very very strongly that she was someone that was loyal. Only to him that was a bit that was a strong strong item for the president to latch onto I think having that person. At his side throughout this unbelievable journey of about three years in national politics in metal lots of president I think. What it means to not have someone like that other than family members it's going to be a new day for Donald Trump as well. A new day for the president and another day for this administration ABC's political director declined in Washington thanks Rick. Thanks polity for watching as well you can head over to abcnews.com. 