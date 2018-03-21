Transcript for See the horrifying damage after deadly southern California mudslides

It brought down all of this debris all of this mud all of the trees. You can feel the Fort Stewart did to be stream so this is would've been normal creeks should look like. The day after the storm this creek was filled all the way up here would agree. You're hitting in this culvert that we're going that we're standing on right now Stan this bridge is closed and the Culver was so clogged up. That all of the debris that was coming down off the mountains had nowhere to go down pretty sore all over flowed in this is the downhill side. Can you can see. The pile and. Piles all of these trees all this debris piled up over here came down from the mountains so imagine a huge tree like fat just. The lying down watching the Chris right now do exactly what they're supposed to do but on January 9. This is completely overflowing this was one of the major debris flows so. We right now are about fifteen feet above this creek but we'll look at that mud line. And we would have been ten feet under water standing right here. Talking thirty feet of you know debris and mud and water this you know coming over this. But when this gun club and they're overwhelmed pitchers are rising and rising and you can see the mud level on this house. And then it just came over like effect yet we're probably talking maybe point 530 feet of debris. He's coming down here and is following its path of least resistance. It was five homes here and this is exactly the way it looked. That morning very little cleanup has been done here. Not there's not a Trace of homes here that this is the area right here word we had nine fatalities are in the 23 fatalities to still missing. Nine of them came from right here so this. Damages from a different creek called together this is from San Ysidro everyone on this street from what I was told he evacuated. Everything else so the creek is just right behind these homes San Ysidro creek. So fortunately all of these people were evacuated and they and they chose to leave and do the right thing. I mean look at the size of some of these people look at the size of this thing. So that's what size have like ten cents. Thinks that congress us crazy.

