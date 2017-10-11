Horse rescued after falling in ditch More After a horse in California got spooked during a ride and tumbled into a ditch, fire crews were able to rescue it. The horse suffered minor injuries. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Horse rescued after falling in ditch Okay. A yeah. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 'The Long Road Home'

Now Playing: Marine Corps drill instructor sentenced for abusing recruits

Now Playing: Holiday deals out now

Now Playing: New video shows plane failing to answer calls to abort landing

Now Playing: Providence Highway shooting investigation

Now Playing: Louis CK on sexual misconduct allegations: 'These stories are true'

Now Playing: 'Real Live': Can you name the lyric?

Now Playing: 'Real Live': Should we continue to remake the classics?

Now Playing: 'Real Live': Songwriters Hall of Fame 2018 nominees

Now Playing: Horse rescued after falling in ditch

Now Playing: Police rescue 9 abandoned puppies

Now Playing: Veterans Day by the numbers

Now Playing: The history of Veterans Day

Now Playing: Mom and daughters go viral with matching outfits

Now Playing: Woman delivers her own child on way to hospital

Now Playing: Kitten named DOG rules the roost among 23 support dogs

Now Playing: Top 7 heartwarming military stories of 2017 for Veterans Day

Now Playing: Nannies suing diplomat were 'lured to the US,' endured 'grueling' conditions, complaint says

Now Playing: Transgender airman inspired by veteran grandfather

Now Playing: Truck hits fire hydrant, sending water high into the air Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51073892,"title":"Horse rescued after falling in ditch","duration":"0:39","description":"After a horse in California got spooked during a ride and tumbled into a ditch, fire crews were able to rescue it. The horse suffered minor injuries.","url":"/US/video/horse-rescued-falling-ditch-51073892","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}