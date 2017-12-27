Husband of wife killed by dogs wants justice

John Saylor says he holds neighbor responsible for his wife of 38 years being mauled by pit bulls on Christmas Eve.
1:01 | 12/27/17

Transcript for Husband of wife killed by dogs wants justice
Who. God no please no. Checking her pulse realizing she was gone he. A moment he'll never forget as he reflects on the last time he saw his wife ally who kissed Google reported. Let's there will be issues have been to learn. The more overtly more rescue us. Full of sadness and also anger. Sailor is now hoping for justice with this message for the dog's owner and I'm sure that he'll see this I hope it does. But he's responsible for my wife's death. Sailor saying that he again just fills like he is living in a fog right now I just trying to understand how this all happened. Abby is again thankful for the community support he has received so far. He tells me his wife's body has been sent off for an autopsy and they're hoping to have a funeral sometime later this week. In bell county Kentucky air Barnett WAT eat six on your side.

