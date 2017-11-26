Transcript for Inmate attacks officer at Rikers Island

This attack on a corrections captain here at rikers is really disturbing to watch and it begs a lot of questions. Now this incident does remain under investigation but the captain's union says it needs to be a harsher punishments. For instance likeness. It was just before 2 PM Thanksgiving Day when captain Paul. Surveillance cameras show Gary being followed by two other captains then seconds later he suddenly surrounded an ambush. It's a horrible. Video out of TO but that more horrible thing is is that this is not isolated. The inmate seen slamming Gary to the ground and repeatedly punching him a sense then identified as 33 year old Jason reed a known gang member. Gary is separated from his colleagues and left to fend for himself. And eventually takes the upper hand until two other inmates jumped him. This captain was not helped so matter of fact staff retreated from the area. Now you can look at that two ways you could look at that as just barely be in the calico. Or you could look at it is stiff is so concerned for their own safety that. That's the only thing that's. Paramount than their minds we spoke off camera with captain Gary before his follow up doctor's appointment Saturday. He showed us some of his injuries including a seven inch cut from his ear to his cheek along with several bruises and lacerations. I don't see a day where the reports command where there isn't an assault on a captain. Each and every day. Usually more than one. The president of the correction captains association says these types of assaults on officers occur all too frequently he wants punishments like punitive segregation to be utilized more. To deter these types of incidents. The men and women that a working rikers island school working. The danger is the most dangerous job in the city of New York did danger. There is so prevalent that it's it's it's scary. The department of corrections released a statement this afternoon saying quote we will never tolerate. The actions of those who harm our staff and we are working with the Bronx district attorney to arrest and prosecute any inmate. Involved in this incidence. And rikers MAJ Ross channel seven Eyewitness News.

