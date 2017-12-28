Transcript for Inmate on the run after breaking through shower wall to escape Georgia jail

And police in the southeast are searching for an inmate who made a daring escape from jail Christopher Carroll used a metal rod to break through the wall of a shower inside a jail south of Atlanta. Authorities say then slid through a hole in defense and drove off and stolen truck. He was in custody originally for driving a stolen car and trying to steal an officer's weapon Carroll was reportedly spotted your swamp across the border in South Carolina.

