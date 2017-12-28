Inmate on the run after breaking through shower wall to escape Georgia jail

More
Inmate Christopher Nicholas Carroll has been at large since early Wednesday.
0:24 | 12/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inmate on the run after breaking through shower wall to escape Georgia jail
And police in the southeast are searching for an inmate who made a daring escape from jail Christopher Carroll used a metal rod to break through the wall of a shower inside a jail south of Atlanta. Authorities say then slid through a hole in defense and drove off and stolen truck. He was in custody originally for driving a stolen car and trying to steal an officer's weapon Carroll was reportedly spotted your swamp across the border in South Carolina.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52027815,"title":"Inmate on the run after breaking through shower wall to escape Georgia jail","duration":"0:24","description":"Inmate Christopher Nicholas Carroll has been at large since early Wednesday.","url":"/US/video/inmate-run-breaking-shower-wall-escape-georgia-jail-52027815","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.