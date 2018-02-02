Transcript for Inmates to get free tablet computers in this state

A New York State prisons going high tact the department of corrections has nearly 51000. Inmates across 54 state prisons. Will receive new tablet computers the tablets. They provided by a Florida based company had no cost to tax base pairs. And the devices will not have Internet access but will come preloaded with educational material. Inmates will be allowed to make some pre approved downloads they can also report sexual assault who goes tablets.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.