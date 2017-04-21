Inside the isolated cabin where Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were found More The tiny cabin where authorities found former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins and his 15-year-old student, Elizabeth Thomas, is nestled in the woods in a remote, mountainous area of inland, northernmost California near the Oregon border. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Inside the isolated cabin where Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were found This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Inside the isolated cabin where Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were found

Now Playing: Truck drags car 4 miles down highway in California

Now Playing: Drone video appears to show ISIS forcibly moving civilians into a west Mosul home as human shields

Now Playing: Dad takes daughter's best friend to father-daughter dance

Now Playing: Timeline of events: Tad Cummins' time on the run with student Elizabeth Thomas

Now Playing: Lightning strikes house twice in Texas

Now Playing: Air Force mom surprises son at minor league ballgame

Now Playing: How to make chef George Duran's Spanish tortilla with veggies

Now Playing: Finalists in Goldfish's stop-motion animation video contest announced on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Starbucks barista flips out over new Unicorn frappuccino

Now Playing: Firefighter catches baby dropped from window of burning building

Now Playing: Celebrating Earth Day with Jane Goodall

Now Playing: Mysterious wedding dress found on Bridle Road, police searching for owner

Now Playing: Mother sues school district after son dies on a class trip in Belize

Now Playing: Family members of missing Tenn. student and former teacher speak out

Now Playing: Man describes how he identified missing Tenn. teacher and student

Now Playing: Fallout for Fox News after Bill O'Reilly exits with reported millions in severance

Now Playing: How missing Tenn. student and her former teacher were found

Now Playing: Oregon man sets stranger ablaze at Denny's outside of Portland

Now Playing: Arkansas carries out first execution since 2005 Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46947449,"title":"Inside the isolated cabin where Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were found","duration":"0:54","description":"The tiny cabin where authorities found former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins and his 15-year-old student, Elizabeth Thomas, is nestled in the woods in a remote, mountainous area of inland, northernmost California near the Oregon border.","url":"/US/video/inside-isolated-cabin-elizabeth-thomas-tad-cummins-found-46947449","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}