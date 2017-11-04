Transcript for Interview with legendary Apollo 13 flight director

Hey guys I'm on an Abbas life in New York it's hard to believe. But this week actually marks forty setting years since a moment that captivated. The country and the world was the failed mission to the moon the Apollo thirteen mission. At and led to the incredible rescue mission to bring back the Apollo thirteen astronaut and a man. At held up that rescue mission I'm pleased to say. Joins us live now. Live from keys didn't gene Krantz who has NASA's flight director back in 1970 thank you so much for joining us. Hamas great be here right here this afternoon. So we're speaking to you at an event that celebrating the premiere of a movie that features your incredible story the incredible story of your colleagues. It's called the unsung heroes of the mission control. Tell me a little bit about that movie and what it was like to participate. This this movie is a long time coming because they and that went on a mission control. Bass player were the tail end of the greatest generation we're the Apollo generation. And we gruff but same principles that are parents is a duty honor country so when president Kennedy asked to step forward. And take an American and and we signed up so let's go. Your story has it been immortalized. On the big screen and several pieces documentary history than that you're play it. By Ed Harris in the at 1995. Movie on Apollo thirteen right about that like for you to seen that movie to heat your story. And and that incredible time for you play out on the big screen for audiences decades later. Three I really enjoyed that movie because I think it detected. Mission control all eyes it is the majority of these people had very little. Perception of a minute what networking and mission and fraud Beatty are we showed the astronauts Wear short amount on the surface. But behind act crew there was a generation ago driven people. We're committed to make this mission successful what are happened where are gonna bring the crew back. Safely and sound. Tell UK and what it was life if you can think back all those years. To those moments when you knew the mission to actually make it to the moon was not going to happen you knew there was a limited time to make a very key decision. And that was your decision and make. What was that might. Me off I'm I was a fighter pop. And basically part policy my day use the term looking into the eyes of the tiger might recognize that we had explosion occur on board the spacecraft. I was looking into the eyes but I called Mike humanness Appel flight controllers let's not. Let us bring this crew back home he is coming home whatever problems occur we will solve them. Mr. thanks you had this was well documented in the movie and I just have to know some of these details now there is a choice you have to make right. Do either turn this ship around and art engineering and straight home where do we fling them around the myth and otherwise on notice sort of build a long way home you in that moment. Chose the long way home with even a moment that you doubted. Your decision. Actually I have worked with dealer Bob on not three prior missions and I do that TI also. Panel a large amount of uncertainty we did not know when it occurred when the spacecraft but we didn't know what damage had been done. And I just bad at the pump line that we could find enough time to start thinking about the team would pull the nation together and we'd find a way to get those guys back home. And wade into this actors thing we've made that decision but backed force every decision from them on a power position. Basically you are welcome cultures everything happened. What is basically a masterpiece of a team putting pieces together. This all the problems. Yeah I have to ask you one more thing because there's a very small piece of that story that's made its way into the national air and space easy and and that is the best of its you're wearing. On that day on those days like today. And it was also immortalized in the movie what is the story behind that best. That was my wife's invention and that I wanted to fire power in Korea my wife made scar for the pilots and satisfying what so when it came time for my first launch. Beside you needed team I don't afar the first three teams got colors red white and blue iris to white flight director. So for the next missions really am I the Apollo and even into the skylab program you made a different classes for each one of these questions remain about forty something best. Not bad as well as many among girls grapples in the right back and what we set out to Hollywood. We found out the best were worth about 151000 dollars region. You name mentioned mr. grant that sort of guiding the nation. That shared sense of duty and responsibility that every when there in mission control had what do you remember most. About your calling. That went through that incredible period of American history together. The the colleagues were almost universally young rapid change in mission falls about them when he appears on. We basically brought I'm bored into the Michigan football ranked four years out of college. A basement as step forward and shut it incredible responsibility as we ever made a mistake it would be the survivors would be known. As the people who failed the crew. I really took a lot of guts to step forward become operation a brawler. We have many people sign up for us. We brought every one of the cruise we launch our home. And that's what brought you to ask in the first place had a flight deck. This was just day ever lucky break as working as a flight test engineer Holloman air force base New Mexico. And our program was wrapping up there in early 1960 and I looked through aviation week magazine and I saw an advertisement and reforming its based asked her. I said in my application I didn't hear from anything for about six weeks I was never never interviewed. I got a phone call center is Stella Dutton joining us and again your reporting date reported had. Two weeks after reporting for duty I was sent down indicate a right countdown and the mission rules for the first French don't want. You answer it at the event later become the flights are there I love back. Yes it aside it was it worth there's really challenge I'd been flying flying airplanes and it was a great change in life. But it was one that as I look back actually I was almost destined to be moving in this direction I didn't notice at time. But basically that change really paid off for myself I think that's great for our nation. Absolutely I think a lot of people would agree with that mr. and carry out when you look at when air space travel and space exploration. Have gone. In the decades since those days as flight director at Nassau. What do you make of where we are now but we still have that same is very expensive shared mission and duty or has it become something else. But the good news is we have the technology we have a talented group of young individuals many of the books and wrote written. And what we're really it is is a manifesto coming down from the White House that basically says we believe it is on natural imperative. From a social standpoint from an economic standpoint. Basically 88 relationship what other nations and point that we must get back on the track and we must become explorers once again. Did you ever want to go to space yourself. Yes I did IN AR early days of the Mercury program one Beasley was part in the mission flight plan already talked on. And that got out of his club down at that time I recognize that you know as a flight director of I'd like 203040 missions and as the astronaut Mike finally one or two. And what about now mr. Hansen in the age of consumer. Space travel is is nearly upon us. If you might get up there. The FIO high whenever I get a chance I speak at air shows around a lot of hot high performance airplanes today's I'd like to take a ride but not somebody's gonna happen underwriter for me. Fair enough. But a fair enough. But that's OKV you have an incredible story and you spent so much time sharing that story with a lot of people young Americans around the country you. Famously coined the phrase failure is not an option. But when you look at young Americans now when you go out to talk to them what what is your overriding message to that what's that thing you want them understand. I really elevate what five words I say dream is behind and never surrender. Basically I have a dream to become a pilot I became. I sent my goal further out higher made it more difficult to achieve. But when I had difficult times beach schoolteacher but was the first one who talked me basically. Toughen up. And thanks guys were the words off tigers not option came from. Not basically I think dreaming aim high numbers for an error I put words rockets and. I think they get no better words to leave our audience read. Gene Krantz thank you so much for making the time to speak with us today. Thank you very much have a good one. Thanks dollar view is well remember that movie coming out soon if the unsung heroes of mission control you can check your local listings to check it out. Stay right here for your latest live news for now I'm on an of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.